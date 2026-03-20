The Sens will take steps to ensure there are fewer Habs fans at their games

When the Canadiens play in Ottawa, you'll find Habs fans in the stands.

Fans make the trip to cheer on the Montreal team because it's not a long drive. And there are also fans of the club who happen to be in the area (or nearby).

It's pretty much the same when the Leafs visit the nation's capital. We saw a great example of this recently, when the Canadiens beat the Senators in Ottawa on March 11…

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But now, the Sens have had enough. They've taken steps to ensure this doesn't happen again: management and the club want to feel at home when playing at the Canadian Tire Centre, even if it's against the Canadiens or the Leafs.

And to do that, the Sens want to do two things:

Encourage the most passionate fans to buy more tickets for games against the Habs or the Leafs. Build an exclusive section for Senators fans on the upper level of the Canadian Tire Centre.

Clearly, the Senators have come up with some solutions. But will it change anything?

They don't want to see their stands filled with fans rooting for the enemy. https://t.co/02lEHFJFrF — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 20, 2026

That's… interesting.

The Sens are really fed up with seeing fans of other teams invading the Canadian Tire Centre, and we've reached the point where the organization felt it was important to take action.

I wonder if the guys talk about it in the locker room…

Because honestly, I get the feeling this might actually backfire on the Senators. The organization wants to ask its fans to buy more tickets so there are fewer people cheering for the opposing team: I think that's a bit childish.

Actually, I think it's kind of pathetic in a way. On the other hand, I'm curious to see if there will be any changes because the Sens can't stop anyone from buying tickets to attend a game.

Oh well. It's very Ottawa Senators, I think…

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Three NHL teams each have 2 defensemen on the roster among the 23 blueliners with 40+ points so far:

ANA (Lacombe 47, Carlson 46)

MTL (Hutson 69, Dobson 45)

MIN (Q. Hughes 67, Faber 47) — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 20, 2026

– Great contest:

Your child could win a game-worn jersey and a pair of tickets to the April 11 game! Enter your child ↓ #GoHabsGo | @RBCfr — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2026

– Yeah.

The East is too strong for the West https://t.co/JcqzVKpXEC — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) March 20, 2026

– Stay tuned.

He's one year away from free agency. https://t.co/pHq695SXyA — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 20, 2026

– Already?