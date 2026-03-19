Vladimir Guerrero Jr. criticizes the World Baseball Classic for not using the ABS system

The World Baseball Classic left Dominican Republic players and fans with a bitter taste in their mouths, as the umpire behind home plate made the wrong call on two crucial at-bats in the semifinal against the United States.

Indeed, Cory Blaser called Geraldo Perdomo out on strikes on a pitch from Mason Miller that fell well below the strike zone, ending the game, while earlier in the game, Juan Soto was also penalized in the same way on a clear ball.

And like the rest of his Dominican Republic teammates, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was furious and baffled that the international tournament did not use the automated ball-and-strike system (ABS) that will make its debut in the Majors this year.

Three days later, on his first day back in the Toronto Blue Jays' locker room since his country's loss, here's what he had to say via a team translator.