“There’s a 35% chance that Matthews or Nylander will leave Toronto this summer”

With the Leafs' struggles this season, questions are starting to surface ahead of this summer.

What's the plan in Toronto? Could players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Matthew Knies, and Morgan Rielly be traded?

Things could get busy in the Queen City…

Bryan Hayes and Jonas Siegel, who host the Overdrive show on TSN, agree: there's a 35% chance of seeing Matthews OR Nylander leave Toronto this summer.

The argument goes like this: the Leafs could capitalize on their market value to secure a solid return and begin the much-discussed rebuild that's starting to feel necessary in Toronto.

And that's not crazy.