RUMOR | The Canadiens are inquiring about Mathew Barzal

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
RUMOR | The Canadiens are inquiring about Mathew Barzal
Credit: Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens are doing everything they can to improve.

Naturally, that means Kent Hughes is on the phone. He's calling executives who have players to sell, but also teams that haven't necessarily put any players on the trading block.

Sometimes, it's only by making a call that you discover a player is available.

And on that note, even though the player wasn't necessarily available, Kent Hughes reportedly called Mathieu Darche to inquire about Mathew Barzal's availability.

According to Stefen Rosner, who covers the Islanders in New York, the Stars have also been on the phone for the same reasons.

The player can block a trade with nearly two-thirds of the league (he can say no to 22 teams), but the Canadiens aren't among them. Good news!

That's what Marco D'Amico is reporting.

However, the insider also notes that the Islanders don't want to trade their top center for future assets. They aren't forced to make a move, and they won't do it for draft picks and prospects.

At $9.15 million for another five years, there's no rush.

Are the Stars in a better position to land the player, should the Islanders ever actually decide to trade their star player? Perhaps, yes.

I wonder if Jason Robertson would sign there, though…

Seriously, I wouldn't hold my breath for Barzal in Montreal. I feel like targeting a team that wants assets to play in the NHL isn't a good starting point for a trade involving the Habs.

Unless it's a three-team trade?


In a nutshell

– The Golden Knights are indeed expected to lose the #63 pick tomorrow.

– Dylan Larkin to Minnesota?

– Nice little contract in Ottawa.

– Nice little photo.

– What will Claude Giroux do?

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