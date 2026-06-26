RUMOR | The Canadiens are inquiring about Mathew Barzal

The Montreal Canadiens are doing everything they can to improve.

Naturally, that means Kent Hughes is on the phone. He's calling executives who have players to sell, but also teams that haven't necessarily put any players on the trading block.

Sometimes, it's only by making a call that you discover a player is available.

And on that note, even though the player wasn't necessarily available, Kent Hughes reportedly called Mathieu Darche to inquire about Mathew Barzal's availability.

According to Stefen Rosner, who covers the Islanders in New York, the Stars have also been on the phone for the same reasons.

Given the market and teams missing out on top players, I'm told more teams have inquired about #Isles' Mathew Barzal, who holds a 22-team NTC. Among those believed to have checked in: Dallas and Montreal. Darche's job is to listen, so none of this should come as a surprise. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) June 26, 2026

The player can block a trade with nearly two-thirds of the league (he can say no to 22 teams), but the Canadiens aren't among them. Good news!

That's what Marco D'Amico is reporting.

However, the insider also notes that the Islanders don't want to trade their top center for future assets. They aren't forced to make a move, and they won't do it for draft picks and prospects.

At $9.15 million for another five years, there's no rush.

Are the Stars in a better position to land the player, should the Islanders ever actually decide to trade their star player? Perhaps, yes.

I wonder if Jason Robertson would sign there, though…

Remember that the Islanders fired Patrick Roy days before the end of the season—that's how important the playoffs are to them. Don't expect a package of future picks to get the deal done. It makes far more sense from Dallas' perspective. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 26, 2026

Seriously, I wouldn't hold my breath for Barzal in Montreal. I feel like targeting a team that wants assets to play in the NHL isn't a good starting point for a trade involving the Habs.

Unless it's a three-team trade?

In a nutshell

– The Golden Knights are indeed expected to lose the #63 pick tomorrow.

With the NHL Draft upon us, word is there's been no change of heart regarding the Vegas Golden Knights relinquishing their second-round pick for “flagrant violations” of the league's playoff media regulations. So, the No. 63 pick will remain forfeited tomorrow. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2026

– Dylan Larkin to Minnesota?

Based on the prevailing opinion, it's believed that Dylan Larkin will end up with Minnesota once everything is settled. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 26, 2026

– Nice little contract in Ottawa.

Hearing approximately $20M for Spence https://t.co/kI7O1j31MT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2026

– Nice little photo.

– What will Claude Giroux do?