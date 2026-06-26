The Flyers are reportedly willing to trade Rasmus Ristolainen: the Canadiens need to make a move

The market is crazy right now.

When you see first-round picks (and not just low picks) being traded like candy, you realize that the sellers have the upper hand.

A fourth-round pick or higher for Bowen Byram… the ninth overall pick being traded back and forth…

Given the circumstances, you have to wonder if the Canadiens will make a move. Will they feel the pressure to cave in to market prices? Will they stand their ground?

When a player like Mason McTavish—who didn't play every playoff game—is potentially on the table for the No. 11 pick in tonight's auction, it shows who has the upper hand in the market. Especially since other teams could join the Blues and the Rangers…

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But despite all that, it's possible to think the Canadiens will get what they want. It's possible that Kent Hughes will target a specific player and work to acquire him.

Will it be Rasmus Ristolainen?

I say this because the Flyers defenseman, who has been the subject of trade rumors for a while, could finally be traded for real this summer, according to a report by Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet).

The Habs have previously shown interest in the 6'4” right-handed defenseman, who has one year remaining on a $5.1 million contract.

We know the Canadiens are desperate to add depth to their top-six offense (a center, a winger, a grind-it-out player, etc.), but finding a linemate for Lane Hutson must also be considered a priority.

We'll see how this plays out. But keep in mind that Risto—like just about every other player on the market—won't come cheap if Daniel Brière ends up trading him.

In a nutshell

– It was inevitable.

– The Habs are looking for ways to improve. [NYT]

– Makes sense.

The mayor is concerned about the future of #CFMTL. https://t.co/Dbng5hSIxS — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 26, 2026

– The Islanders are keeping their defenseman.