Sergei Bobrovsky: The Canadiens player was among the three finalists

The goalie situation is causing quite a stir in Montreal.

With Samuel Montembeault having lost his way, it's now up to Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler to lead the Canadiens into the playoffs.

The goalie who will play tonight (Jakub Dobes) will be under pressure since the game is crucial for the standings.

Recently, we learned thatan experienced NHL GM believes the Habs lack experience, precisely. This is particularly true in front of the net.

But that's not because the Habs haven't tried to improve in that area.

David Pagnotta, on a DFO Rundown podcast, said that the Carolina Hurricanes had a path laid out for a trade involving Sergei Bobrovsky, but that it didn't materialize.

That said, he added that the Golden Knights and the Canadiens were the other teams that were somewhat in the mix.