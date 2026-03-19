Portrait 2026: Cleveland Guardians

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is about to begin. At Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

Today, the Guardians are on the menu.

2025 Season

Let's not beat around the bush: the big news coming out of Cleveland in 2025 has been the story of Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz. The two pitchers are embroiled in a betting scandal and face prison time.

The story is still unfolding.

But on the field, that didn't stop the Guardians from erasing a 15.5-game deficit in the Central to overtake the Tigers at the top of their division. That was pretty unexpected.

That said, in the wild card round, Cleveland's team, led by Stephen Vogt—who was once again named Manager of the Year—lost to those same Detroit Tigers.

Additions and Departures

Obviously, in Cleveland, offseasons are never wild in terms of signings. What generated the most buzz in this Ohio city was Jose Ramirez's contract extension—which isn't a signing in terms of a new player, of course.

He added four years to his contract, which will see him earn $175 million over the next seven years of his career.