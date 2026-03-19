NHL: Nearly $3 billion for a potential expansion team

American sports—both professional and college, it must be said—have taken a turn that Canada will struggle to keep up with. The NFL is raking in money hand over fist, and the contracts for its top players are astronomical.

The NBA, with its smaller roster, allows its players to rake in huge salaries.

MLB is spending so much that it seems to be heading straight for a wall, and a lockout could be declared sooner rather than later.

The MLS has reached a whole new level since the pandemic… a level that seems like a titanic challenge for a team like CF Montréal.

And what about the NHL in all this? Its revenues are skyrocketing, and its expenses will have to keep pace. The salary cap (just like the floor) will explode in the coming years.

Jeremy Filosa reported yesterday that the salary cap is expected to rise by $18 million over the next two seasons.

Nothing new, you might say, since the NHL had already announced its 2026-27 ($104 million) and 2027-28 ($113.5 million) caps a year ago. But it's always interesting to have yet another confirmation.

Yes, these increases mean Kent Hughes will have more money to spend, but they will also pose real challenges for teams like the Jets and the Senators. Don't forget that these teams—located in small markets—pay in USD but earn in CAD.