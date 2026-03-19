Josh Anderson: The Canadiens officially announce that he is injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Josh Anderson: The Canadiens officially announce that he is injured
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Another injury has officially struck the Canadiens.

The Habs announced that Josh Anderson has an upper-body injury. He is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so obviously we shouldn't expect to see him play tonight.

Expect to see Joe Veleno play tonight, then.

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