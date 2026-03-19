Josh Anderson: The Canadiens officially announce that he is injured
Another injury has officially struck the Canadiens.
The Habs announced that Josh Anderson has an upper-body injury. He is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so obviously we shouldn't expect to see him play tonight.
Expect to see Joe Veleno play tonight, then.
Forward Josh Anderson has an upper-body injury and is being evaluated on a daily basis.
Forward Josh Anderson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. pic.twitter.com/Gyvd2TozNX
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2026
With Kirby Dach also out, the Habs have lost two players recently. Injuries are making decisions for Martin St-Louis, as is often the case in the world of sports.
E Patrik Laine could be the next call-up, if needed… but you know as well as I do that before it comes to that, Samuel Blais or someone like him will be considered.E