The CH has a 27-0-3 record when its goalies have a save percentage of .900 (or better) this season

The Canadiens have had a goaltending problem since the start of the season.

What's troubling is that the guys in net are inconsistent. Here, I'm referring mainly to Samuel Montembeault… who's having a truly, truly mediocre season.

That said, when the goalies step up, the Canadiens are unbeatable—or nearly so. The proof?

It's simple: the Canadiens are 27-0-3 when their goalies post a save percentage of at least .900.

That means the Canadiens haven't lost a SINGLE TIME in regulation since the very start of the season when the goalies have a save percentage of .900 or higher.

When that happens, the three goalies used since the start of the season (Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault, and Jacob Fowler) have a record of…

5-0-0 for Fowler

6-0-2 for Monty

16-0-1 for Dobes

You can't make this stuff up!