The CH has a 27-0-3 record when its goalies have a save percentage of .900 (or better) this season
The Canadiens have had a goaltending problem since the start of the season.
What's troubling is that the guys in net are inconsistent. Here, I'm referring mainly to Samuel Montembeault… who's having a truly, truly mediocre season.
That said, when the goalies step up, the Canadiens are unbeatable—or nearly so. The proof?
It's simple: the Canadiens are 27-0-3 when their goalies post a save percentage of at least .900.
That means the Canadiens haven't lost a SINGLE TIME in regulation since the very start of the season when the goalies have a save percentage of .900 or higher.
When that happens, the three goalies used since the start of the season (Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault, and Jacob Fowler) have a record of…
5-0-0 for Fowler
6-0-2 for Monty
16-0-1 for Dobes
You can't make this stuff up!
The Habs have a 27-0-3 record when goalies post a save percentage of .900 or higher pic.twitter.com/Izegb4Hm81
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 18, 2026