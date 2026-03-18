Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 98

In this 98th episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard looked back at the World Baseball Classic and looked ahead to the 2026 Major League Baseball season, which is fast approaching.

Enjoy the episode.

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