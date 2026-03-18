Mystery player: Kent Hughes says they haven’t found him yet

It's normal for the Canadiens' GM to keep his information to himself.

First, because he simply isn't allowed to talk about a player from another team in front of the media… and second, because he wants to protect himself to avoid any potential issues.

He doesn't want to lose his credibility, and he wants to be ready to jump back into the conversation when the opportunity arises. Revealing the guy's name would really complicate things…

All in all, it becomes even more intriguing because we know Kent Hughes is referring to a highly talented player. At least that's what we gather when we hear him speak so confidently, saying that the player in question would have had a major impact on Martin St-Louis's lineup… and we mustn't forget that the club's GM isn't afraid to make a big move.

The Noah Dobson trade is a prime example.

And that's what also leads me to believe that the Canadiens are cooking up something huge…

In a nutshell

— Treat yourself!