Mystery player: Kent Hughes says they haven’t found him yet
Who is the famous mystery player the Canadiens were after at the trade deadline?
Everyone is trying to find out the answer to that question.
We've heard names being thrown around: Matthew Knies, Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, Ryan O'Reilly… I've even seen a few people speculate that it's Tom Wilson!
Kent Hughes, for his part, isn't hiding it: the GM maintains that only the Canadiens know the identity of the player in question. He told Pierre LeBrun that it's still a mystery and he's glad it is because he hopes to resume negotiations with the targeted club this summer.
Q It remains a mystery. – Kent HughesQ
To be continued in the coming months, I imagine…
NEW for @TheAthletic,
Kent Hughes on the Canadiens' ups and downs during this playoff push, a quiet trade deadline, and more. My chat with the Habs GM
https://t.co/KqlZeBJUio via @NYTimes
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 18, 2026