Jose Berrios avoids the worst: he won’t need surgery

Recently, Jose Berrios learned that he had inflammation in his elbow. So he underwent tests to determine the cause—especially since it wasn't the same inflammation he had in 2025.

It was expected to miss the start of the 2026 season, and that is indeed what the Blue Jays announced.

The pitcher has a stress fracture. It sounds serious, but it's not a major issue. He isn't in pain and will heal with some rest over the next few days.

He'll take a short break and pitch despite the injury afterward. Doctors aren't concerned that it will worsen if he pitches despite his condition.