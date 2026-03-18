Gary Bettman doesn’t want to change the playoff format
Gary Bettman won't hear of it. Period.
According to a report by Renaud Lavoie on the show JiC, the NHL commissioner has no intention of changing the current playoff format. It's a topic that comes up every year… but never goes anywhere.
And the answer is always the same.
Q “I'm more than comfortable with the current format.” — Gary BettmanQ
The NHL commissioner has no desire to make changes—quite the opposite.https://t.co/nrfhsR26Un
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 18, 2026
It couldn't be clearer.
In Gary Bettman's mind, the current system is working exactly as intended. Yes, it can lead to tough matchups as early as the first round. Yes, some big teams get eliminated too soon.
But for him, that's precisely the point.
The current format puts pressure on teams right from the end of the regular season. Division races become crucial, rivalries intensify… and when the playoffs begin, there's no letup.
Want to advance? You'd better be ready from Day 1.