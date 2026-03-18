Gary Bettman doesn’t want to change the playoff format

Vincent Larue
Gary Bettman doesn’t want to change the playoff format
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Gary Bettman won't hear of it. Period.
According to a report by Renaud Lavoie on the show JiC, the NHL commissioner has no intention of changing the current playoff format. It's a topic that comes up every year… but never goes anywhere.

And the answer is always the same.

Q “I'm more than comfortable with the current format.” — Gary BettmanQ

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