Three former Canadiens players who could help right now

The Canadiens' weaknesses lie on defense. Both at the blue line and in front of the net, there is room for improvement.

What's ironic is that a few former Canadiens players who were traded away by Kent Hughes—we won't go too far back, since it's been a while since fans got over Mikhail Sergachev—could actually help.

For example?

Johnathan Kovacevic is a defensive defenseman whose stats don't reflect his true value. And even though he was just a spot player in Montreal from time to time, he's developed.

It's no coincidence that the Devils recently signed him to a $20 million deal.

Would the player who was injured at the start of the season hypothetically change everything in Montreal? No, of course not. But he would help shore up the defense—and possibly give the key players a rest.

His departure from Montreal was necessary in 2024 due to roster depth, but right now, he wouldn't hurt.