The Bears are proposing a major trade: D’Andre Swift and a draft pick in exchange for an explosive running back who has racked up 1,800 yards
The scenario involving the trade of Bears' De'Von Achane is starting to attract a lot of attention within the NFL.
A proposal put forward by Harrison Graham suggests that the Chicago Bears could trade D'Andre Swift along with a second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for De'Von Achane.
On paper, the idea may seem bold, especially considering that Chicago is already coming off a strong season on the ground. The team ranked among the best in the league in that category, which makes the idea of a change even more intriguing.
However, in an NFL where offensive explosiveness has become paramount, this type of move could transform a good offense into an elite unit.
An even more explosive offensive potential
In the context of the De'Von Achane trade with the Bears, Achane's arrival would bring a different dimension to the offense. The Dolphins running back is known for his speed and ability to generate big plays, as evidenced by his impressive performances over the past few seasons.
With over 1,300 rushing yards and a notable contribution to the passing game, Achane poses a constant threat to opposing defenses. His profile would fit perfectly into a young offense led by Caleb Williams, surrounded by promising targets.
For his part, Swift is also coming off a strong season with over 1,000 rushing yards. However, his more versatile but less explosive style might prompt the Bears to consider a targeted upgrade.
A high-risk strategic decision
The Bears De'Von Achane trade, however, carries significant risks. Trading a productive player like Swift, along with a draft pick, represents a considerable investment.
Head coach Ben Johnson knows Swift well from having coached him in the past, which could influence the decision. He has already shown that he doesn't hesitate to restructure his offense to maximize overall efficiency.
Furthermore, the Bears appear to be on the rise and might choose to prioritize stability over a major change.
Ultimately, even if this proposal remains hypothetical, it clearly illustrates Chicago's ambition. If such a trade were to materialize, it could propel the team into the ranks of the NFL's most formidable offenses.
One thing is certain: this kind of scenario fuels discussion and shows that the Bears could be very active in the market in the coming weeks.
Who says no to this trade? pic.twitter.com/VPIKvJKCAW
— Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) March 17, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
In the context of the De'Von Achane trade with the Bears, Achane's arrival would bring a different dimension to the offense. The Dolphins running back is known for his speed and ability to generate big plays, as evidenced by his impressive performances over the past few seasons.
With over 1,300 rushing yards and a notable contribution to the passing game, Achane poses a constant threat to opposing defenses. His profile would fit perfectly into a young offense led by Caleb Williams, surrounded by promising targets.
For his part, Swift is also coming off a strong season with over 1,000 rushing yards. However, his more versatile but less explosive style might prompt the Bears to consider a targeted upgrade.
A high-risk strategic decision
The Bears De'Von Achane trade, however, carries significant risks. Trading a productive player like Swift, along with a draft pick, represents a considerable investment.
Head coach Ben Johnson knows Swift well from having coached him in the past, which could influence the decision. He has already shown that he doesn't hesitate to restructure his offense to maximize overall efficiency.
Furthermore, the Bears appear to be on the rise and might choose to prioritize stability over a major change.
Ultimately, even if this proposal remains hypothetical, it clearly illustrates Chicago's ambition. If such a trade were to materialize, it could propel the team into the ranks of the NFL's most formidable offenses.
One thing is certain: this kind of scenario fuels discussion and shows that the Bears could be very active in the market in the coming weeks.
Who says no to this trade? pic.twitter.com/VPIKvJKCAW
— Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) March 17, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
Who says no to this trade? pic.twitter.com/VPIKvJKCAW
— Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) March 17, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.