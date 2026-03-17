The Bears are proposing a major trade: D’Andre Swift and a draft pick in exchange for an explosive running back who has racked up 1,800 yards

A proposal put forward by Harrison Graham suggests that the Chicago Bears could trade D'Andre Swift along with a second-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for De'Von Achane.

On paper, the idea may seem bold, especially considering that Chicago is already coming off a strong season on the ground. The team ranked among the best in the league in that category, which makes the idea of a change even more intriguing.

However, in an NFL where offensive explosiveness has become paramount, this type of move could transform a good offense into an elite unit.