The answer is clear: Nico Hischier

Kent Hughes may say he has no regrets—and I believe him—about his inaction at the trade deadline, but the reality remains: the Canadiens have just suffered two consecutive losses that have put the team under pressure.

Shoring up the defense was a priority two weeks ago, a priority that was ignored by the Montreal front office.

However, a comment made by Kent Hughes is still echoing in my head this morning: we're still in the process of looking to improve the team in the medium and long term, not just the short term.

That's why players like Nazem Kadri, Jordan Binnington, Ryan O'Reilly, Radko Gudas, and the rest didn't show up in Montreal ten days ago. Kent Hughes would have had to pay a hefty price to acquire them, and honestly, it's not certain that, given their age and the price paid to get them, the Habs would have been a better team in two or three years, when their window of opportunity opens for good.

Except there's one player nobody is talking about who could have ended up in Montreal… and helped the team for several years: Nico Hischier.

I say nobody, but I think Alex Rougas from HFTV is talking to the same people I am…