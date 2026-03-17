The answer is clear: Nico Hischier
Kent Hughes may say he has no regrets—and I believe him—about his inaction at the trade deadline, but the reality remains: the Canadiens have just suffered two consecutive losses that have put the team under pressure.
Shoring up the defense was a priority two weeks ago, a priority that was ignored by the Montreal front office.
However, a comment made by Kent Hughes is still echoing in my head this morning: we're still in the process of looking to improve the team in the medium and long term, not just the short term.
That's why players like Nazem Kadri, Jordan Binnington, Ryan O'Reilly, Radko Gudas, and the rest didn't show up in Montreal ten days ago. Kent Hughes would have had to pay a hefty price to acquire them, and honestly, it's not certain that, given their age and the price paid to get them, the Habs would have been a better team in two or three years, when their window of opportunity opens for good.
Except there's one player nobody is talking about who could have ended up in Montreal… and helped the team for several years: Nico Hischier.
I say nobody, but I think Alex Rougas from HFTV is talking to the same people I am…
Nico Hischier.
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 17, 2026
The Devils' captain, selected first overall by the Devils in 2017, is having a rather difficult season. He has only 50 points in 67 games, and also has a -10 plus/minus rating.
Hischier's name has been mentioned in a few trade rumors in New Jersey. The Devils have taken a big step back in their progress this season, and Hischier is facing a lot of criticism from Devils fans.
“For nearly a decade, Nico Hischier has been the heart of the Devils' rebuild. His leadership, two-way skills, and consistency have made him one of the organization's most important players. However, if the team continues to struggle or fail to meet expectations, the possibility of Hischier testing the free-agent market in 2027 could quickly become one of the most compelling storylines in the NHL […] For title-contending teams in search of a reliable, all-around center, Hischier would be an ideal addition to a roster capable of winning the championship.” – Devora Slonim, TheHockeyWriters