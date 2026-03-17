Kaiden Guhle is demoted following a difficult weekend
This morning, the Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach will miss two to four weeks of action. Michael Hage needs to keep an eye on that…
This officially means that Dach will be out of the lineup for tonight's game. And since Zachary Bolduc has been practicing with Alexandre Texier and Jake Evans, he'll be the one to play.
We therefore expected the other lines to remain unchanged and for Bolduc replacing Dach to be the only change on offense. And that has been confirmed: Bolduc will return.
With Kirby Dach injured, Zachary Bolduc returns to the #Habs lineup after being a healthy scratch on Sunday. It also looks like Jayden Struble will draw back in place of Arber Xhekaj tonight vs. the #NHLBruins
— Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 17, 2026
But there's something else to note: Kaiden Guhle's recent performances have prompted Martin St-Louis to shuffle his defensive pairings at this morning's practice.
Just hours before the game against Boston, Guhle practiced on the third pairing with Alexandre Carrier rather than with Lane Hutson on the second pairing.
Instead, it's Jayden Struble—who didn't play in the last game—who will be paired with Lane Hutson on the left. It's all or nothing with Struble, isn't it?
Hutson will therefore apparently still be on the right.