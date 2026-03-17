Kaiden Guhle is demoted following a difficult weekend

This morning, the Canadiens announced that Kirby Dach will miss two to four weeks of action. Michael Hage needs to keep an eye on that…

This officially means that Dach will be out of the lineup for tonight's game. And since Zachary Bolduc has been practicing with Alexandre Texier and Jake Evans, he'll be the one to play.

We therefore expected the other lines to remain unchanged and for Bolduc replacing Dach to be the only change on offense. And that has been confirmed: Bolduc will return.