Gunnar Henderson and Cal Raleigh were left out of the lineup by Mark DeRosa tonight

Here we go: tonight, the U.S. and Venezuela will face off for the World Baseball Classic title.

Of course, given Donald Trump's attacks on Venezuela earlier this year, it's easy to imagine that Venezuela's players will be giving it their all to beat the U.S.

Will it be an easy challenge? No. Both sides have talented players who will be looking to win the game.

For the U.S., the lineup unveiled by Mark DeRosa reminds us just how deep the roster is. Cal Raleigh and Gunnar Henderson won't be there. Alex Bregman and Will Smith will be at third base and behind the plate.