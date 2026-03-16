The CH hasn’t told Jacob Fowler that he’ll stay until the end of the season, but…
Will Samuel Montembeault play another game with the Canadiens before the end of the season?
Hmm…
It's fair to wonder what will happen with the Quebec-born goaltender. But in Stéphane Waite's view, it's simple: Monty's time with the Canadiens is over. At least, that's the case for the 2025–26 season…
Even after two losses this weekend, Stéphane Waite doesn't think Samuel Montembeault will return to the Montreal Canadiens' net this season.
For the full discussion with @DanRichard_RDS, check out our YouTube channel.
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— RDS (@RDSca) March 16, 2026
Jacob Fowler was recalled from the Laval Rocket last week and has performed well in his two starts with the Canadiens since then.
So what's the plan with him?
Elliotte Friedman answered that question in the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts Podcast. And according to the insider, the Habs haven't yet told Fowler that he'll stay with the team through the end of the regular season, but we can assume that will be the case.
Interesting.
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Have a great week, everyone
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 16, 2026