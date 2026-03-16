The CH hasn’t told Jacob Fowler that he’ll stay until the end of the season, but…

Marc-Olivier Cook
The CH hasn’t told Jacob Fowler that he’ll stay until the end of the season, but…
Credit: Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Will Samuel Montembeault play another game with the Canadiens before the end of the season?

Hmm…
It's fair to wonder what will happen with the Quebec-born goaltender. But in Stéphane Waite's view, it's simple: Monty's time with the Canadiens is over. At least, that's the case for the 2025–26 season…

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