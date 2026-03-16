Kirby Dach may have played his last game in Montreal

Last night, Kirby Dach left the game after a collision that seemed perfectly routine. Old habits die hard: the Habs player seems unable to stay healthy.

The worst part is that his production isn't at the level one would expect when he's in the lineup.

After a stint with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, he returned to the third line and has just one point in March.

Has management had enough? Has he played his last game in Montreal? That's the question Ben Roger and Greg Lanctot asked themselves on BPM Sports.