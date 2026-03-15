“We ate sushi”: Ronald Acuña Jr. is proud to have beaten Japan

The World Baseball Classic highlights the differences in the mentalities of different countries. Countries like Japan, the United States, and Canada, for example, tend to be more reserved. There are fewer extravagant reactions when it comes time to celebrate, so to speak.

This is different from countries like Mexico, Venezuela, or the Dominican Republic, for example. The situation involving Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh is a good example. The Mexican player made a public spectacle of it, while the American player tried to keep it under wraps.

It's clear that the countries that celebrate make things pretty exciting and generate both positive and negative buzz. The example of Venezuela, which beat Japan yesterday, is striking. On the field, the guys celebrated like there was no tomorrow. Especially after Wilyer Abreu's home run.