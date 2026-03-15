Vinnie Pasquantino prematurely crowned Japan as the top team

The U.S. manager at the World Baseball Classic, Mark DeRosa, didn't look too good this week when he rested some of his top hitters for the final game of the preliminary round, thinking his team had already qualified for the quarterfinals.

However, it seems he isn't the only one in the international tournament who hasn't been paying close attention to the standings and the bracket. In fact, Vinnie Pasquantino, the captain of the Italian team, made a premature statement regarding the World Baseball Classic semifinals after his team's quarterfinal victory over Puerto Rico.