Free agent market: Are the Montreal Alouettes better equipped?

The Montreal Alouettes took a particularly low-key approach during the Canadian Football League free agent market.

Unlike several teams that signed multiple players, the Montreal team chose to focus on continuity. This strategy is perfectly in line with the philosophy of general manager Danny Maciocia, who favors internal development and roster stability.

After a 2025 season in which the club came very close to winning the Grey Cup, the organization chose to retain most of its core players. The Montreal Alouettes CFL free agents file is a good illustration of this approach: few additions, but a marked confidence in the players already in place.

On offense, the changes remain limited. The departures of receivers Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo represent the main changes. Mack has joined the Edmonton Elks, while Rambo remains without a contract at this time.To compensate for these losses, the Alouettes could turn to Alexander Hollins. The 29-year-old receiver could play an important role on the outside. Despite a more subdued 2025 season, he was named Western Division Star Player in 2023 with the BC Lions.

Another interesting addition is receiver Jerreth Sterns, acquired from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The player has been consistent throughout his three seasons in the league, accumulating over 1,400 receiving yards.

At quarterback, there is complete stability. Davis Alexander remains the leader of the offense and has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Montreal until 2028. Dustin Crum is expected to serve as the backup, replacing McLeod Bethel-Thompson in that role.

On the defensive side, the Alouettes have also retained most of their structure. The departure of linebacker Darnell Sankey opens the door for Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, who could become the team's new middle linebacker.

Veterans Tyrice Beverette and Najee Murray remain pillars of the linebacker group. On the defensive line, the lineup remains almost identical, despite the departure of Dylan Wynn to the Ottawa Redblacks.

The return to health of Mustafa Johnson could be a key factor for the Montreal defense. He should be supported by young Kori Roberson Jr., who showed great promise in his rookie season.

However, the backcourt will have to adapt to the departure of star player Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who has decided to retire. Jonathan Sutherland could inherit this role after a stint in the National Football League.

Slight adjustments to special teams

Special teams also remain fairly stable, although the team is looking to improve its kick returns. Specialists DeVonte Dedmon and Phillip Brooks have been added to replace James Letcher Jr. now with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In summary, the Montreal Alouettes' strategy for CFL free agents is clearly based on stability. With an almost intact lineup and well-established chemistry, Montreal hopes to take the final step and finally get its hands on the Grey Cup next season.

