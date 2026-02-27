MLB in brief: Nolan Arenado has something to prove | The A’s chat with Nick Kurtz

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Nolan Arenado has something to prove | The A’s chat with Nick Kurtz
Credit: X

Nolan Arenado has something to prove

Will he have a good season in Arizona?

Rest for Mookie Betts

He will start playing in the next few days.

Drew Brees to buy the Padres?

He's interested.

The A's chat with Nick Kurtz

They have a long-term contract offer on the table.

Tom Glavine's son with the Braves

Very cool.

Freddy Peralta, #1 starter

No surprise there.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!