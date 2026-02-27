MLB in brief: Nolan Arenado has something to prove | The A’s chat with Nick Kurtz

Nolan Arenado has something to prove

Will he have a good season in Arizona?

Trade rumors in rearview, Nolan Arenado has things to prove with Diamondbacks https://t.co/ZYSh0BkRqF — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 27, 2026

Rest for Mookie Betts

He will start playing in the next few days.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts won't play in a game before Sunday and it might not be until “early next week.”

“I wanted Mookie to start a little bit later as far as not getting into spring training ready to go, and kind of use spring training to build up.” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 26, 2026

Drew Brees to buy the Padres?

He's interested.

News: Vuori founder Joe Kudla and Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees have partnered to lead one of five groups that submitted initial bids to purchase the Padres, sources tell @TheAthletic. Story with @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/5At3MocguH — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) February 26, 2026

The A's chat with Nick Kurtz

They have a long-term contract offer on the table.

The A's have made a long-term extension offer to AL ROY Nick Kurtz, according to 2 sources. I received no word on the likelihood of getting it to the finish line. The A's over the last year have done pre-arbitration extensions already with Butler, Soderstrom, Wilson. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 26, 2026

Tom Glavine's son with the Braves

Very cool.

“I still play a lot of catch with [Peyton]” — Tom Glavine Peyton Glavine signs a Minor League deal with the Braves, joining his dad's former organization: https://t.co/2IDeQTPSzY pic.twitter.com/4readSOLG7 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) February 26, 2026

Freddy Peralta, #1 starter

No surprise there.

News: Freddy Peralta will be the Mets' Opening Day starter. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 27, 2026

