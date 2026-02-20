OFFICIAL: Sidney Crosby will not face Finland

Okay. That's it.

It's now official that Sidney Crosby will not be able to play against Finland. Canada announced this in a tweet.

The post also states that Connor McDavid will wear the “C” on his jersey. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will be his assistants. This means that Crosby won't even be

Sidney Crosby will not play in the semifinals. Connor McDavid will wear the 'C' today, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates. pic.twitter.com/Vk9J07BQzg — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 20, 2026

It's disappointing.

We all wanted Crosby to be able to help his team against Finland. We know he can be really good in big games, and Canada would certainly have liked to have him for their semifinal matchup.

It's also worth noting that Josh Morrissey will have to miss the game as well. The defenseman has been injured since the first game of the Olympics…