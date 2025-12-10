Jacques Doucet (once again) ignored by the Hall of Fame

Bad news for Jacques Doucet.

The French-speaking voice of baseball in Quebec did not receive the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented to a person from the media world who has had an outstanding career in baseball.

It was to be expected, but no less a shame: Jacques Doucet was not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame today. Joe Buck is the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award for 2026. – Frédéric Daigle (@FredDaigle) December 10, 2025

Every year, 10 people are nominated… and for the past few years, Mr. Doucet has been nominated. But every year, it's someone else who ends up winning the honor.

The winner is automatically elected to the Hall of Fame.

Of course, this is not to say that no one else deserved the title, as that would be untrue. Joe Buck is a big name and deserves his place in the sun, too.

We're not taking the award away from him, far from it.

Congratulations to Joe Buck, the 2026 Ford C. Frick Award winner! https://t.co/SLmPp6uaU7 pic.twitter.com/aS4ArsIC7E – National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (@baseballhall) December 10, 2025

But obviously, the fact that the Expos are no longer around and that the Americans who vote don't speak French are aspects that work against Jacques Doucet's candidacy.

After all, the people who vote can't hear him (or they can't fully understand him, at least) do his job.

Mr. Doucet popularized Expos baseball in Quebec. He created a French-language baseball lexicon and has been the club's voice for 33 of the Expos' 36 years of existence.

We say it every year, but not seeing him in Cooperstown doesn't make sense. And the more the years go by, the less likely he is to be in top form if he eventually gets the call from Major League Baseball.

