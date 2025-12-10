Baseball

Jacques Doucet (once again) ignored by the Hall of Fame
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: NY Times

Bad news for Jacques Doucet.

The French-speaking voice of baseball in Quebec did not receive the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented to a person from the media world who has had an outstanding career in baseball.

Every year, 10 people are nominated… and for the past few years, Mr. Doucet has been nominated. But every year, it's someone else who ends up winning the honor.

The winner is automatically elected to the Hall of Fame.

Of course, this is not to say that no one else deserved the title, as that would be untrue. Joe Buck is a big name and deserves his place in the sun, too.

We're not taking the award away from him, far from it.

But obviously, the fact that the Expos are no longer around and that the Americans who vote don't speak French are aspects that work against Jacques Doucet's candidacy.

After all, the people who vote can't hear him (or they can't fully understand him, at least) do his job.

Mr. Doucet popularized Expos baseball in Quebec. He created a French-language baseball lexicon and has been the club's voice for 33 of the Expos' 36 years of existence.

We say it every year, but not seeing him in Cooperstown doesn't make sense. And the more the years go by, the less likely he is to be in top form if he eventually gets the call from Major League Baseball.

This content was created with the help of AI.

