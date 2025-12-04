Jordan Binnington could say no to the Canadiens

In recent days, Darren Dreger (briefly) linked Jordan Binnington's name to the Canadiens.

Then, David Pagnotta, who said that there are people in the NHL who wouldn't be surprised to see the Canadiens make a trade for reinforcements in front of the net, also brought up Jordan Binnington's name.

That's a lot of Binnington per square foot.

Since this seems to be a rumor that just won't die, let's talk a little more about it. After all, when two informants put in a good word, it becomes more concrete.

We know that the Blues and the Habs have been linked quite a bit in the past year (Jordan Kyrou, Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux, Zachary Bolduc, etc.) and we also know that the Missouri organization isn't afraid to send scouts to the Bell Centre.

We know that the Blues could soon be selling some of their players. We're talking about one of the league's worst clubs, which is having an ugly season in the Western Conference.

The playoffs aren't that far away, but the club is heading for the wall. And it shows.

What we have to wonder is why the Canadiens would go after Binnington, whose contract expires in (less than) two years.

Is it just because the club wants immediate reinforcements?

The way I see it, in two years, Jacob Fowler should normally be in the NHL. I suppose there are links to be made with this situation.

But does that mean the Habs would give up on Jakub Dobes? Because I don't see the Blues taking Samuel Montembeault, also a free agent in 19 months, for Binnington.

It's possible to think that the deal wouldn't be based on a Habs goalie heading to St. Louis… but to me, that doesn't work.

But since I can't see the Canadiens giving up on Dobes, and I can't see the Blues asking for Monty, it seems I don't quite understand how Binnington (who isn't off to a scintillating start to the season) would fit in.

It's also worth mentioning that the Blues' goalie, who earns $6M a year on average (that's a good amount, anyway) until 2027, can say no to 14 teams this season under his partial no-trade clause.

Next season, it will be 10 teams for the Stanley Cup winner. So he could potentially say no to the Canadiens.

Of course, we don't know if the hot-headed goalie (would that fit in here?) would want to come play in Montreal, a place he knows in part because of the most recent Four Nations Confrontation.

So, without saying that I don't believe the rumour, let's just say that I see several pitfalls that could derail a potential goalkeeping project between the two clubs.

overtime

– Wow.

Post this on Instagram A post shared by Hockey Forever (@hockeyforever)

– How much will the Sabres sell for?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Sabres: During last year both Dahlin and Thompson…indicated they really needed to see improvement this year; so I always check in; I just don't think we're at that point right now; Thompson remains focused on the Sabres – Morning Cuppa Hockey (12/3) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) December 4, 2025

– Interesting stuff.