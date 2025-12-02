Expos: entrepreneur Ashkan Karbasfrooshan wants to bring baseball back to Montreal

In recent years, baseball in Montreal hasn't necessarily been the talk of the town on a regular basis.

In fact, since MLB took the axe to the Rays' shared-custody arrangement between Tampa Bay and Montreal, prospects for the Expos to rise from the ashes haven't been the greatest.

Stephen Bronfman hasn't been this active on the file for a few years.

If the Expos were ever to make a comeback, many influential people would have to get together and decide that Montreal was the place to do it.

And on that subject, there's a new name to keep in mind: that of Ashkan Karbasfrooshan.

The businessman is a Montreal native and recently published an article saying he'd like to be involved in the Expos' comeback. And when the Montreal Expos account tweeted about it, the man himself retweeted it.

NEWS: Montreal entrepreneur @ashkan is exploring a bid to bring the Expos back to Montreal https://t.co/d6ZVvviCFj He's asking for your input at: https://t.co/XsFdghbobchttps://t.co/d6ZVvviCFj – Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) December 2, 2025

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan is the man behind WatchMojo, a popular video platform. His LinkedIn account mentions that he arrived in Canada in 1984, lives in Montreal and studied at Concordia.

He's obviously a good sports fan, and didn't like seeing the Colorado Avalanche wearing Nordiques jerseys.

This is like your ex-girlfriend making love to her new boyfriend with a t-shirt with your face on it, live-streaming it and then sending you a link to watch.

Understand why @Avalanche do it, don't/can't blame them especially on their 30th anniversary… but if you're a resident… pic.twitter.com/HixgVVeJtg – Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) November 30, 2025

Mr. Karbasfrooshan knows he couldn't bring the Expos back on his own. But clearly, he wants to be part of a group that could move the needle on the issue.

He says that 20 years ago, he was a powerless radio host. But today, he feels he's in a position to be one of the people who can make a difference.

For him, the big curveball is MLB saying yes to Montreal. He sees the challenges as complex, but manageable.

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan says he went into business a long time ago to have the means to finance the Expos' return. And recently, he launched a survey to gauge the water temperature of Montreal fans on the subject.

Twenty years ago, when the @Montreal_Expos left Montreal, I felt powerless. I was a young radio host trying to help keep @MLB here, but I had no real influence. That moment pushed me toward entrepreneurship.

Since then, @WatchMojo has grown into one of the largest independent.. – Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) November 29, 2025

Does seeing a new name in the discussion restore your prospects? Or are you more of the “I'll believe it when I see it” type?

Stay tuned.

