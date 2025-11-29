Nordiques: two Québécois multi-billionaires decline to buy an NHL team

Ah, the famous potential return of the Quebec Nordiques.

A Québécois dream that won't die, but will probably never come true for a number of reasons.

Obviously, Gary Bettman will never prioritize Quebec City for potential NHL expansions, which is true, but there's more to the story than that.

Indeed, you have to look at your own backyard rather than putting the blame solely on the NHL and the fact that it clearly prioritizes American markets.

Internally, the big problem is that there are no Québécois buyers who want to bring the Nordiques back to Quebec City.

Bringing the Nordiques back “I know two people in Quebec, personally, who are worth 10 billion https://t.co/sFea0uqw4T already asked them if they wanted to buy a hockey team,then they told me no”-E.Girard#polqc #polcan #RDIMordushttps://t.co/dEYzmXfywu – Sébastien Bovet (@SebBovetSRC) November 28, 2025

Indeed, a recent Radio-Canada article reveals that two ten-billion-dollar Québécois multi-billionaires have turned down the idea of potentially buying a hockey team.

That's what Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said when he tempered expectations of a potential Nordiques comeback during his appearance on ICI RDI's Mordus de politique.

It's a shame, but that's the sad reality in Quebec right now: no one wants to embark on such a project, which costs two billion dollars and will bring in very little money annually.

The Centre Vidéotron, an NHL-calibre amphitheatre, will have to wait before getting its own team, and will probably have to settle for the Colorado Nordiques.

Indeed, Joe Sakic, president of hockey operations for the Colorado Avalanche, has set his sights on seeing the Avalanche play a game in Quebec City in Nordiques colors, that is, in the jersey the Avalanche will be wearing this afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens.

“We'd love to play a season game in Quebec City”: Joe Sakic wants to go the extra mile for the Avalanche to salute the memory of the Nordiqueshttps://t.co/bONrOeEK2w – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 29, 2025

It's a great idea from the last captain in the history of the Fleurdelisés, and it shows just how much he holds Quebec City dear to his heart.

Let's see if it's a project that will see the light of day, when it certainly has a better chance of coming to fruition than the Nordiques' complete return to Quebec City.

Overtime

– A nice gesture from the Stars.

The Dallas Stars named Mammoth captain Clayton Keller their first star after Friday's game.. Keller played in honor of his father Bryan, who passed away unexpectedly Thursday night pic.twitter.com/yn8Zyp2ja2 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2025

– The absence of Barkov and Tkachuk hurts the Panthers.

The Florida Panthers lost their third straight home game Friday and have dropped three of four. Yes, it's still early in the season. But it's not THAT early.https://t.co/Zhgl0R4CVV – George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 29, 2025

– It'll be interesting to see what the Ducks do.

Anaheim's rebuild might be over now; Is it time for the Ducks to strike while the momentum's hot and bring in a vet or two for a playoff push?https://t.co/GjjRfzwqn1 pic.twitter.com/8q1BeVa5qX – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 29, 2025

– It's going to come down to nothing.