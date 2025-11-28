Alexandre Texier and Arber Xhekaj to play this afternoon

The Canadiens are about to take on the Golden Knights.
The afternoon game will take place in Vegas… and Martin St-Louis has made some changes to his line-up for the occasion.
Alexandre Texier will take Jared Davidson's place in the line-up, while Arber Xhekaj will return to the line-up. Adam Engström, who made his NHL debut earlier this week, will pass.
Arber Xhekaj, Alex Texier IN, Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson OUT vs @GoldenKnights @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 28, 2025
