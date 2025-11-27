The Montreal Canadiens are in all the talk about improving at center.

The #1 option for just about everyone in town is Sidney Crosby. After all, he'd be the ideal #2 center (or even #1…) to take the club to the next level.

But the Penguins' strong start to the season means that right now, it's pretty impossible to think about Sidney Crosby leaving his beloved club.

And since today is American Thanksgiving, the standings become (more than ever) significant.

But does that mean the Canadiens have absolutely no right to try and lure Sidney Crosby away from Pittsburgh? Not according to Chris Johnston.

The journalist from The Athletic, who has written an article on a number of hockey-related topics, started talking about the Penguins' captain when it came time to talk about the Habs' targets.

He understands that it makes less noise, but…

“The Canadiens should give everything to get Sidney Crosby.” – Chris Johnston

Of course, it's not just a question of rankings: it's also a question of whether the principal interested party would like to leave the Penguins right now.

The answer is probably no… especially to go with a team below the Pens in the Eastern standings.

I have a feeling that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, who must still be dreaming of Sid the Kid in town, are clearly on top of the matter. They know they have what it takes to pay.

It remains to be seen whether they'll have the opportunity to do so. Even if things aren't looking too good at the moment, that can change quickly.

