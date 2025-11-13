13 players from Canadian teams who need to step up

Despite his elite talent, Connor McDavid hasn’t consistently dominated like fans expect. His production has dipped slightly, and he’s struggled to take over games when the Oilers need him most. Edmonton relies heavily on his leadership and offensive spark, but he’s appeared less explosive and engaged at key moments. For the Oilers to rebound and gain stability, McDavid must elevate his play, lead by example, and reassert himself as the league’s most dynamic player.