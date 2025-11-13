13 players from Canadian teams who need to step up

As the 2025 NHL season unfolds, several key players haven’t lived up to expectations. Whether due to inconsistency, confidence issues, or poor execution, these names need to elevate their performance to help their teams stay competitive.
Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner has been inconsistent, showing flashes of brilliance but too often letting in soft goals at crucial times. His save percentage has not matched the standard of a starting goaltender on a contender. The Oilers’ defensive lapses are magnified when he fails to make timely saves. For Edmonton to stay competitive, Skinner needs to rediscover his confidence, tighten his technique, and deliver steadier performances night after night.
Connor McDavid
Despite his elite talent, Connor McDavid hasn’t consistently dominated like fans expect. His production has dipped slightly, and he’s struggled to take over games when the Oilers need him most. Edmonton relies heavily on his leadership and offensive spark, but he’s appeared less explosive and engaged at key moments. For the Oilers to rebound and gain stability, McDavid must elevate his play, lead by example, and reassert himself as the league’s most dynamic player.
Linus Ullmark
After a Vezina-winning season, Linus Ullmark has yet to replicate that dominance. While not disastrous, his play lacks the sharpness and consistency that made him elite last year. He’s allowed momentum-killing goals and hasn’t always looked fully composed in net. With Boston depending heavily on strong goaltending, Ullmark must raise his game, regain his focus, and prove that last season’s success wasn’t just a one-year peak.
Tim Stutzle
Tim Stützle’s creativity and speed remain evident, but his impact has diminished this season. He’s struggled with finishing chances and hasn’t driven Ottawa’s offense as expected. At times, he appears frustrated and overcomplicates plays, leading to turnovers. As one of the Senators’ franchise cornerstones, Stützle must find consistency, simplify his game, and take charge offensively if Ottawa hopes to climb out of mediocrity and reach its long-awaited playoff goals.
Thatcher Demko
Thatcher Demko has been solid, but not at the elite level Vancouver needs him to be. Inconsistency and questionable rebounds have cost the team valuable points. His calm demeanor sometimes masks a lack of urgency in key moments. When Demko is dialed in, he can steal games, but lately, he hasn’t provided that spark. To help the Canucks remain contenders, Demko must regain his top form and outduel opposing goaltenders regularly.
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes remains dynamic offensively, but his defensive play and decision-making under pressure have faltered at times. He’s been prone to turnovers and occasional lapses in coverage that hurt Vancouver in close games. As captain, he shoulders immense responsibility, yet his leadership impact has fluctuated. For the Canucks to stay competitive, Hughes must stabilize his defensive game, stay composed in tough matchups, and lead both by example and through accountability.
Arber Xhekaj
Arber Xhekaj brings toughness and physical presence, but his defensive awareness and discipline have been lacking. Too often, he takes costly penalties or finds himself out of position, exposing Montréal’s young defense corps. His energy is valuable, but he must learn when to use it effectively. If Xhekaj can balance his aggressive style with smarter defensive reads, he’ll become a true asset rather than a liability for the Canadiens.
Samuel Montembeault
Samuel Montembeault has shown flashes of brilliance, but consistency remains his biggest issue. Some nights, he looks unbeatable; others, he struggles with rebounds and positioning. Montréal needs him to deliver steady goaltending as the young roster develops. Without reliable performances, the team’s confidence erodes. Montembeault must find that next level — staying mentally sharp, controlling pucks better, and proving he can handle the load of a true NHL starter.
Brendan Gallagher
Brendan Gallagher’s effort is unquestionable, but the results simply aren’t there. Once a relentless scorer and leader, he now struggles to keep pace and finish plays. Injuries and age have slowed him, yet Montréal still counts on his energy to set the tone. To make a meaningful impact, Gallagher needs to adapt his game — focusing on smart forechecking and leadership — to remain relevant and effective for the Canadiens.
Anthony Stolarz
Anthony Stolarz has been a decent backup, but his performances haven’t inspired full confidence. He’s allowed goals at inopportune times and failed to provide the Panthers with much-needed rest for their starter. As Florida aims to stay among the league’s elite, Stolarz must step up with sharper positioning, better rebound control, and timely saves to solidify the team’s goaltending depth and maintain consistency throughout the schedule.
Max Domi
Max Domi was brought in to bring grit and secondary scoring, but he’s struggled to find chemistry and consistency. His offensive production has been minimal, and his defensive play remains spotty. Toronto needs more reliability and intensity from him, especially in tough games. Domi must channel his passion productively, simplify his game, and start contributing more offensively to justify his spot in the Leafs’ middle-six rotation.
Dustin Wolf
Dustin Wolf’s transition to the NHL hasn’t been seamless. Despite his potential, he’s looked shaky under pressure, often overcommitting or losing his angles. Calgary needs him to be a stabilizing force, not a work in progress. With the Flames struggling overall, Wolf must focus on technical refinement, mental toughness, and consistency if he wants to prove he’s ready to handle starting duties in the big league.
Jonathan Huberdeau
Jonathan Huberdeau’s struggles continue to puzzle fans and coaches alike. Once an elite playmaker, he now looks tentative and disconnected from the play. His confidence appears low, and he hasn’t created offense at the level his salary demands. Calgary desperately needs him to rediscover his spark — by playing with urgency, taking more initiative, and leading by example. Without a resurgence, Huberdeau risks becoming one of the league’s biggest disappointments.