Finland’s Finest: The Top 10 Active Finnish Stars in the NHL

Artturi Lehkonen represents everything coaches love about Finnish hockey: relentless work ethic, intelligence, and clutch performance. Though not the flashiest player, he consistently delivers in big moments—especially during playoff runs. His versatility allows him to play anywhere in the lineup, excelling defensively while contributing key goals when it matters most. Lehkonen’s tenacity on the forecheck and his ability to win puck battles make him a perfect fit for Colorado’s high-tempo system.

Beyond the stats, he’s a winner—a player who raises his level in pressure situations. Quietly, Lehkonen has become one of Finland’s most valuable NHL competitors.