From Stockholm to the Show: The 10 Swedish Players Ruling the NHL

Sweden remains a powerhouse in the NHL, consistently producing players defined by intelligence, poise, and precision. These ten active Swedish stars embody the nation’s tradition of skillful and disciplined hockey.
Gabriel Landeskog
Though injuries have sidelined him recently, Gabriel Landeskog remains one of Sweden’s most respected NHL captains.
His leadership, toughness, and character helped guide Colorado to a Stanley Cup in 2022. Landeskog is the perfect power forward—skilled enough to play on the top line, tough enough to battle in the corners, and selfless enough to do the dirty work.
His presence in the locker room and ability to elevate teammates have made him a cornerstone of the Avalanche’s success. When healthy, Landeskog is the embodiment of Swedish grit, leadership, and heart.
Jesper Bratt
Jesper Bratt has developed into one of the NHL’s most efficient and creative wingers. His speed, edgework, and vision make him a constant offensive threat, and he’s a perfect fit for New Jersey’s high-tempo system. Bratt’s playmaking ability and consistency have turned him into a top-line producer, capable of dazzling with both goals and assists.
His hockey intelligence and work ethic stand out, and his chemistry with star teammates has elevated the Devils’ offense. Bratt embodies the new generation of Swedish forwards—fast, skilled, and relentlessly driven to improve.
Lucas Raymond
Lucas Raymond is part of Sweden’s next generation of NHL stars. A quick, intelligent winger with exceptional puck skills, he’s rapidly becoming Detroit’s offensive spark. His playmaking ability and shot make him dangerous every shift, while his defensive growth shows maturity beyond his age.
Raymond’s creativity and hockey sense allow him to adapt easily to high-pressure situations. He’s the kind of player who can change momentum instantly. As he continues to develop, Raymond is poised to be one of Sweden’s brightest young stars—smart, skilled, and composed in every zone.
Victor Hedman
Victor Hedman has been one of the NHL’s most dominant defensemen for over a decade. A Norris Trophy winner and multiple-time Stanley Cup champion, he combines size, elite skating, and incredible hockey sense. Hedman’s presence on the ice is commanding—he controls tempo, shuts down top forwards, and anchors Tampa Bay’s power play.
His leadership and consistency have made him the backbone of the Lightning dynasty. Despite his size, he moves with effortless grace, and his ability to read the game sets him apart. Hedman represents the ultimate Swedish defenseman: composed, powerful, and always in control.
Erik Karlsson
Erik Karlsson remains one of the most electrifying defensemen in NHL history. A two-time Norris Trophy winner, he redefined the modern offensive defenseman with his skating, creativity, and vision. Even as a veteran, Karlsson continues to produce at an elite level, driving play and quarterbacking the power play.
His ability to turn defense into offense is unmatched, and his passing remains world-class. Though his style carries risks, his confidence and flair make him unforgettable to watch. Karlsson embodies the artistic side of Swedish hockey—graceful, daring, and endlessly creative.
William Nylander
William Nylander’s combination of effortless skill and elite skating makes him one of the NHL’s most electrifying wingers. Known for his slick hands and deadly wrist shot, he’s a consistent offensive force for Toronto. Nylander plays with confidence and creativity, often changing the rhythm of a game with a single shift. Over the years, he’s developed into a reliable, complete player capable of excelling under playoff pressure.
His ability to perform in big moments has silenced critics and cemented his status among the NHL’s elite. Nylander is Swedish finesse at its finest—smooth, skilled, and fearless.
Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson is the face of Vancouver’s franchise and one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NHL. His vision and hands allow him to dictate the pace of the game effortlessly.
Pettersson’s combination of creativity, accuracy, and defensive reliability make him a true all-around star. Whether setting up teammates or finishing plays himself, he’s a constant scoring threat. Despite his calm demeanor, he thrives under pressure, leading by example with his compete level and hockey IQ. Pettersson’s talent and precision reflect everything that defines Swedish hockey—skill, smarts, and understated dominance.
Mika Zibanejad
Mika Zibanejad has evolved into one of the NHL’s premier two-way centers. A natural leader with elite offensive instincts, he blends an explosive shot with excellent skating and defensive awareness. Zibanejad is the heartbeat of the Rangers’ offense, thriving on both the power play and penalty kill.
His consistency as a 35–40 goal scorer makes him a key figure in New York’s rise to contender status. Beyond numbers, he’s known for his calm leadership, sportsmanship, and ability to deliver in clutch situations. Zibanejad perfectly embodies the Swedish model of balance, discipline, and quiet confidence.
Rasmus Dahlin
Rasmus Dahlin has blossomed into one of the league’s most dynamic young defensemen. With elite skating and puck-handling, he controls games from the blue line with confidence well beyond his years. Dahlin’s offensive instincts are remarkable—he sees passing lanes that few others can—and his physical play continues to develop.
As the cornerstone of Buffalo’s rebuild, he’s taken on leadership responsibilities while maintaining his creative edge. Dahlin’s blend of skill, poise, and competitiveness makes him the future of Swedish defense. He’s already among the league’s most complete young blueliners, with Norris Trophy potential.