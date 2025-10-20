From Stockholm to the Show: The 10 Swedish Players Ruling the NHL

Though injuries have sidelined him recently, Gabriel Landeskog remains one of Sweden’s most respected NHL captains.

His leadership, toughness, and character helped guide Colorado to a Stanley Cup in 2022. Landeskog is the perfect power forward—skilled enough to play on the top line, tough enough to battle in the corners, and selfless enough to do the dirty work.

His presence in the locker room and ability to elevate teammates have made him a cornerstone of the Avalanche’s success. When healthy, Landeskog is the embodiment of Swedish grit, leadership, and heart.