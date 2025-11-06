Don Mattingly leaves the Blue Jays

According to the New York Post, the Blue Jays and Don Mattingly have parted ways.

The Blue Jays bench coach of the past three years has decided to leave to do something else. But it's not because he's on bad terms with the club, according to reports.

https://t.co/NEl7a2kiEU With @JonHeyman reporting that Don Mattingly is leaving the Blue Jays, but is open to keep working in baseball. – Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 6, 2025

The game veteran felt he needed a new challenge. He doesn't want to retire.

If you ask me, I'm not surprised. He had been brought in to help John Schneider (who grew up a Yankees fan in New Jersey and watched Donnie Baseball play in the Bronx) develop as a manager.

Now that's a success.

He had also been brought in to help the forward. His responsibilities as a guy in charge of helping the offense were taken away… and in 2025, under David Popkins, the Blue Jays' bats woke up.

Maybe it was time to move on, then.

Details to come…

This content was created with the help of AI.