MLB en bref : Vladimir Guerrero Jr. honore Marie-Philip Poulin | Promotion pour Addison Barger
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. honore Marie-Philip Poulin

Voici comment il est arrivé au stade. On sait que la Québécoise est bonne dans les bons moments.

Addison Barger, lui, a reçu une promotion : il va frapper derrière Bo Bichette.

Voici l'alignement des Dodgers.

Les Dodgers favoris

Mais tout peut arriver.

Et pour assister au match, j'espère que vous ne tenez pas à vos deux reins.

La recette Scott Boras

Cody Bellinger a changé sa photo de profil sur Instagram. Il n'arbore pas la casquette des Yankees.

Santiago Espinal agent libre

Il pourra quitter les Reds cet hiver parce que le club l'a sorti de son alignement de 40 joueurs.

Les blessures de George Springer

Il est plus blessé qu'on ne le croit.

Un dernier match en carrière

Clayton Kershaw prendra sa retraite après le match de ce soir.

