MLB en bref : Vladimir Guerrero Jr. honore Marie-Philip Poulin | Promotion pour Addison Barger

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. honore Marie-Philip Poulin

Voici comment il est arrivé au stade. On sait que la Québécoise est bonne dans les bons moments.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in a Marie-Philip Poulin Team Canada jersey pic.twitter.com/HqRWmSSDhQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2025

Addison Barger, lui, a reçu une promotion : il va frapper derrière Bo Bichette.

Voici l'alignement des Dodgers.

Game 7. Tonight's #WorldSeries Dodgers lineup at Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/Qj9NuHxy2E — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2025

Les Dodgers favoris

Mais tout peut arriver.

It all comes down to a Game 7. Dodgers (-141 ML) open as favorites over the Blue Jays (odds via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/DZInaFIa2Y — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 1, 2025

Et pour assister au match, j'espère que vous ne tenez pas à vos deux reins.

The cheapest seat for Game 7 of the World Series on SeatGeek is currently $1,630 pic.twitter.com/pXnE2FybdP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 1, 2025

La recette Scott Boras

Cody Bellinger a changé sa photo de profil sur Instagram. Il n'arbore pas la casquette des Yankees.

Cody Bellinger has taken down his Yankees profile picture on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/LfXU0jRHfO — tyo (@theyanksonly) November 1, 2025

Santiago Espinal agent libre

Il pourra quitter les Reds cet hiver parce que le club l'a sorti de son alignement de 40 joueurs.

Free agency is likely the next step for Santiago Espinal after the utilityman was outrighted off the #Reds‘ 40-man roster: https://t.co/USeYWvbAAw pic.twitter.com/ZjK92FTFgD — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 1, 2025

Les blessures de George Springer

Il est plus blessé qu'on ne le croit.

“I think the world will be surprised what he's playing through” – John Schneider on George Springer @MLBNetwork — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 1, 2025

Un dernier match en carrière

Clayton Kershaw prendra sa retraite après le match de ce soir.