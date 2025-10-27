Travel delays : Dave Roberts blames the Canadiens government

The Los Angeles Dodgers went home with the World Series tied after an extraordinary performance by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in game two of the Fall Classic.

But it didn't all work out.

If the Dodgers ran into issues today, it would presumably have been on the US customs side as they were re-entering the US today. Either way, international travel is not a new part of Major League Baseball, which has had teams in Canada for the last 57 seasons. https://t.co/cbFpYFaMcq – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 27, 2025

Indeed, yesterday (Sunday), the Dodgers were scheduled to practice at 5pm at Dodger Stadium, which will host the Toronto Blue Jays for the next three games of the World Series. But manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff were unable to arrive at the stadium on time, having lost several hours due to flight delays between Toronto's Pearson Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Much to the skipper‘s dismay.

I don't want to get too far into this, I just arrived 30 minutes ago. So there have been a few delays. I don't know if there was any intention or not. But we did it. We did it.

Roberts' suggestion that his team might have faced an intentional delay on the part of the Canadiens got people talking, and could have added fuel to the fire of the ongoing series. So much so that the manager had to retract his statement.

I know the Prime Minister won't call airline safety or the FAA to make sure they delay us. I know he won't. Of course you do. Canada isn't trying to sabotage the Dodgers. I know that. It was just a long day.

For the record, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney picked the Blue Jays to take top honors in six games. But it had nothing to do with the Dodgers' problems leaving the country.

In fact, for the World Series games in Toronto, the Dodgers carried a group of about 400 people on four planes, and the players, traveling on their own plane, left Toronto after Saturday's game and arrived in Los Angeles without incident. As for the manager, coaches and other staff, they didn't leave until Sunday morning.

Great stuff from Roberts, who takes the pressure off himself to direct attention away from his players.

