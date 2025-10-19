Tarik Skubal: if he’s available, the Mets can’t miss out

Over the next few weeks, the Detroit Tigers will have a huge decision to make regarding Tarik Skubal. The starter, who is possibly the best starter in the Majors, is a year away from full autonomy… and there's over $200M separating the two camps over a contract extension.

The club therefore has three options: give him the money it wants, keep him for 2026 without a long-term contract and risk losing him for a simple compensatory pick… or trade him this winter.

And of course, the latter option is the talk of the town. If a pitcher of Skubal's stature were to become available, a ton of teams would want to get their hands on his services.

That said, there's one team that stands out from the crowd: the New York Mets, who really, really need reinforcements on the mound.

And should Skubal become available this winter, the club can't afford to pass him up.

Could the Mets land an ace with Tarik Skubal potentially on the trade block?

We know that in 2025, the club was criticized for neglecting its pitching staff. The Mets were forced to turn to several youngsters late in the season to try to salvage their season, and while the kids didn't do badly, it was peculiar to see them placed in that situation in the first place.

Steve Cohen has money and he's not afraid to spend it: that's not a combination that usually leads to needing your prospects to save your season.

Given that the Mets have just such youngsters (who might interest the Tigers) and have the money to pay Skubal, the fit seems natural enough should the Tigers decide to trade the left-hander.

More importantly, it would allow the Mets to appease their fans, who feel the club is turning corners in its rotation.

If Skubal ends up in New York, he could also decide to sign long-term this winter, rather than risk waiting until next winter, when a labor dispute is expected.

And since we're talking about the potential introduction of a salary cap, guys who reach full autonomy in the next few years would be well advised to sign before the cap becomes a factor.

