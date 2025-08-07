Another major coup for the McGill Redbirds

One of the most sought-after players in college football has already announced his intention to play for the McGill University Redbirds for the 2026 season.

Antoine Jean is due to play his final season with the Nomades de Montmorency in Division 2, but he has already piqued the interest of Québécois RSEQ university programs. Renowned for his speed, sure hands and ability to create explosive plays, Jean has attracted the attention of several university programs. His choice to continue his career with the Redbirds represents a masterstroke for the Montreal team, which adds to its roster a catcher already seen as a future impact player.

The dynamic Olivier Jean has announced his intention to join the Redbirds for the 2026 season. A D2 all-star catcher with the Nomades de Montmorency, Olivier Jean already represents a great catch for Alex Surprenant, Dimitri Morand, Yohan Miron and co.

Since the arrival of coach Alex Surprenant at the helm of the Redbirds, McGill has experienced one of the best recruiting periods in the last two years. The program has completely changed its approach, and the best players in the collegiate ranks are not afraid to join the Redbirds. McGill will be a team to watch closely in the coming seasons

A major offensive asset for McGill in 2026

With the arrival of Olivier Jean, the Redbirds are banking on a raw talent with high potential. His dynamism and determination on the field could make him a central figure in the program in his very first season.

Last season with Montmorency, Jean established himself as one of the best receivers of his age in the country, racking up yards and touchdowns with impressive regularity. His official commitment to McGill reinforces an offense in full bloom.

