Overtime

The deal that brought Alexandre Carrier to Montreal last season was a game-changer for the team. The defenseman stabilized a defensive brigade that was struggling… and the club went back to winning with regularity afterwards.He’s not the flashiest player, but he’s extremely effective on the ice.But above all, what really stood out was that the Québécois really seems to enjoy his time with the Habs. You can tell he’s really happy to be back home… and he and his wife chatted about it all on the latest episode of the No Restrictions podcast.In fact, what both explain is that playing in Montreal is truly a dream for them. For Carrier, wearing a Canadiens jersey is something he’s always dreamed of… but for his wife Alicia Lessard, who works full-time in Montreal (even when Carrier was playing in Nashville), it was also great news to see the defenseman traded to Montreal.But what we also understand is that, one way or another, Carrier would have ended up with the Habs, because as his wife notes, playing for the Habs was on the defenseman’s bucket list.And clearly, when you listen to the podcast, you understand that this transaction really changed the couple’s life for the better. The defenseman’s wife no longer has to make the Montreal-Nashville round trip as often, and for both of them, it allows them to be closer to their family.In many ways, they consider themselves “blessed by the gods”.One has to wonder whether Carrier, who has two years left on his contract, will really want to leave the Habs in the summer of 2027. Playing for the Habs seems to be a blessing for both him and his wife… and it’s logical to wonder if he’ll even be willing to leave money on the table to stay in Montreal beyond his current contract.It’s early days yet, of course… but for a right-handed defenseman like him, there will be long-term room in the city. That might not have been the case had he been left-handed, but right-handedness is a luxury.In any case, it’s really nice to see how happy the couple are to be in Montreal full-time. And clearly, some Habs fanshappy to have Carrier in town.– Interesting.– He will join Djurgarden.– Things are going well for the Québécois.