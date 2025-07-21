Lane Hutson has not yet signed his new contract

We know two things in particular about Lane Hutson’s next contract.

1. The Canadiens’ defenseman is likely to be expensive, very expensive…

2. The contract has not yet been signed, even though Hutson has been in a position to do so since July 1.Is the Canadiens really in a hurry?

In the eyes of Marco D’Amico(TSN 690), not necessarily. The Habs can take as much time as they want to sit down with Hutson and figure out how much he’ll be able to get, and obviously the goal is to find a deal that works for both sides.

That’s going to happen eventually. Then again, it will be interesting to see how much money he earns annually…

D’Amico – No rush for Habs and Hutson Deal https://t.co/762xOxkrLb – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 21, 2025

Hutson has the arguments on his side to sign a monster contract.

The salary cap will rise in the next few years, he’s had one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history… And we know that several good young defensemen in the league have signed big deals in recent years (Brock Faber, Moritz Seider, Owen Power and Jake Sanderson come to mind).

But the way I see it, it would really be more ideal to offer Hutson a contract extension sometime soon-before the next season starts.

And my reasoning is simple: if Hutson has a better season than 24-25, it’s going to cost even more. He’ll be even better surrounded than he was in his first year in the National League, and he could see his production increase because of all that, too.

Kent Hughes isn’t afraid to offer big money to his youngsters because he did it with Juraj Slafkovsky in 2024 (July 1). We might have expected the same with Hutson, but it didn’t happen.

So it remains to be seen how this one will pan out. But it sounds like I’d like it to happen before the start of the next campaign… and I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks so.

