Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-100 prospects (The Athletic): Ivan Demidov ranks 3rd
Marc-Olivier Cook
Top-100 prospects (The Athletic): Ivan Demidov ranks 3rd
Credit: Getty Images

Even though he only played a few games in the NHL (regular season and playoffs), we saw Ivan Demidov’s talent.

Some were quick to wonder why he slipped all the way to No. 5 in the 2024 draft… and that’s likely to be the case for years to come.

He’s that good.

Demidov is one of the NHL’s top prospects, and that’s no secret.

Scott Wheeler, who is an expert in this field, decided to make his annual top-100 list of the NHL’s best prospects (who have already been drafted)… and Demidov’s name comes in at #3.

Matthew Schaefer (#1) and Michael Misa (#2) are ranked ahead of him.

The list also includes David Reinbacher (39th) and Michael Hage (51st) among the Canadiens’ prospects:

Seeing the Habs have three prospects in the top-51 is still telling.

And to see the Habs have one in the top-3… so is it.

In Demidov’s case, it’s special because we quickly realized that he has the skills to become an impact player in the National League before too long.

He picked up a point in his very first appearance on the ice… and a goal in his third against the Chicago Blackhawks.

And we agree: Demidov’s first goal was simply magnificent.

Canadiens fans have reason to be excited about what’s to come with Ivan Demidov now in Montreal for the next few years.

He looked good at the end of last season… and I have a feeling it’s going to be the same in 25-26.

I can’t wait to see how he does, and I know I’m not the only one on my island who thinks that way.


Overtime

– Interesting.

– Eh boy.

– Nice shot.

– The end of an era.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content