Party: Panthers stars must stop disrespecting Connor McDavid

“Sasha, what do you feel about Connor McDavid?”
Sam Reinhart: “Shut the fuck up.” Barkov: “We’re only drinking water.” pic.twitter.com/9rSTCbgTAL – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 20, 2025
“CONNOR MCDAVID WHO??!”
Matthew Tkachuk is a wild man. (: @jenpnthr) pic.twitter.com/CNxFd9ckyK – BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2025
Brad Marchand is currently using his IG to thank rival NHL teams for the players they allowed to join the Florida Panthers. The championship celebrations roll on. pic.twitter.com/miyX0H45ln
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2025
BRAD MARCHAND IS AT DAIRY QUEEN SERVING UP BRAD BLIZZARDS
(via @KatieEngleson) pic.twitter.com/ybN1F04csk – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 20, 2025
overtime
Jonathan Toews:
“I’m grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the #NHLJets. It’s very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in MB. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons and I’m eager to join the group and help however I can.” – Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) June 20, 2025
Hearing #mnwild are closing in on hiring former @AnaheimDucks head coach Greg Cronin as their new coach with the @IAWild. Cronin has coached collegiately & in the AHL/NHL for more than 35 years. Pts pct of .625+ in 3 of 5 years recently w COL Eagles (playoffs all 4, 1 cancelled..
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 20, 2025
My prediction, Davis Alexander will miss a good 4 weeks of play with the @MTLAlouettes. We should know more in the coming days.
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 20, 2025