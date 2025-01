Credit: Hello tanking my old friend… The Canadiens suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last night. Of these four losses, three were at home, in front of your supporters. And in each game, the other team scored no less than four goals. No team has suffered as many setbacks in the last nine days throughout the NHL. […]

Hello tanking my old friend…The Canadiens suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last night. Of these four losses, three were at home, in front of your supporters.And in each game, the other team scored no less than four goals.It’s not only since the loss of Kaiden Guhle that the Montreal club has been struggling.In fact, it dates back to January 18, when the Habs – who had returned home for a few games – were trounced by the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre (7 to 3). This was the start of something (that we’ve seen all too often)…It has been two weeks since the Canadiens have started conceding goals in droves; 29 goals in seven games is far too much. Only the Sharks have allowed more goals than the Canadiens during this period…How can you go from the worst team in the NHL for seven weeks… to the best team in the league for a month… and then to one of the worst teams in the circuit afterwards?It is often said that consistency and regularity make the difference in sports. Well, a bit of regularity wouldn’t hurt the CH…The goalies are no longer performing miracles, Patrik Laine and his line are invisible, the veterans expected to produce are not producing at all, Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson are not as effective anymore, Arber Xhekaj is playing too much, etc.The Canadiens are four points away from a playoff spot this morning, but with six other teams also eyeing that eighth and final position in the East. Won’t be easy.Especially when you can’t even manage to win 50% of your home games (13 wins in 27 games).Will the California sun shine on Martin St-Louis and his gang? The CH will visit the Ducks on Sunday, the Sharks on Tuesday (10:30 PM) and the Kings on Wednesday (10:30 PM). How many points will they manage to get?Will buddy Gonzo rise from the ashes with his $15,000 bet?Jean Trudel and I are back for a third season of Stanley25. In the first episode, we discussed Emil Heineman’s accident, a former player who doubles his salary a few hours before showing up at events he has agreed to, and a coach doing strange things in Quebec minor hockey. Enjoy!