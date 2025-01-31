Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to the Rocket

The Canadiens have loaned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket. — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 31, 2025

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is present at the Rocket’s practice this morning, and all the healthy skaters from the Rocket are there too. So no recalls in sight in Montreal. Still curious to leave for California with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen able to play. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 31, 2025

In brief

Rocket: Xavier Simoneau will be out for 4 to 6 weeks with an upper-body injuryhttps://t.co/rHwtcM3ePr — RDS (@RDSca) January 31, 2025

Surprise from the Canadiens.The club announced this morning that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had been loaned to the Laval Rocket. He will not travel to California (the club is leaving today for the United States) with the others.This was not expected after his first game of the season (in the Bettman circuit) last night.This means that as we speak, the Canadiens have only 12 forwards (Michael Pezzetta and the 11 others who played last night), six defensemen, and two healthy goalies.For a trip to California, this is not ideal. You need depth – especially in a playoff race.Unless the Canadiens have called up someone and we don't know it (we'll find out quite soon since the Rocket plays tonight), my theory is as follows: Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux will head to California for the All-Star festivities, which will take place Sunday and Monday.Is it possible that the Rocket guys will join the Canadiens on Tuesday while traveling? In my view, it could happen.The Rocket plays tonight and tomorrow… but otherwise, it will be until Friday only. The Canadiens might very well say that the 20 healthy players will play on Sunday and that reinforcements will arrive for the games on Tuesday and Wednesday.Beck and Mailloux could return with the Canadiens after the three games in California and miss no games with the Rocket. In my eyes, it is clearly a possibility on the table.If the Canadiens think this way, it's a risk to take (Emil Heineman, who was injured in the streets of Salt Lake City, is proof of that), but I wouldn't be surprised if this is the Canadiens' idea.Let's say that due to everyone being present at the Rocket's practice, my theory holds up.