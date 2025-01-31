Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to the Rocket

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard loaned to the RocketCharles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens have loaned forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket.
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 31, 2025
Owen Beck is a star
Becker is an All-Star!
Owen Beck and Logan Mailloux will represent the Rocket at the AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 24, 2025
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is present at the Rocket’s practice this morning, and all the healthy skaters from the Rocket are there too. So no recalls in sight in Montreal. Still curious to leave for California with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen able to play.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 31, 2025
In brief
Teoscar Hernandez reminded everyone that Vladdy wants to stay in Toronto. https://t.co/DXjyk24Odn
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 31, 2025
Today I spoke with Mika Zibanejad, who is still working through a tough #NYR season
“…for my own sake, I think it’s just what I’m expecting out of myself. Not just expecting, but what I know I can do.”https://t.co/47rxQGXZjx via @nypostsports — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 31, 2025
Rocket: Xavier Simoneau will be out for 4 to 6 weeks with an upper-body injuryhttps://t.co/rHwtcM3ePr
— RDS (@RDSca) January 31, 2025