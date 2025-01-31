Skip to content
Jakob Pelletier traded to the Flyers mid-game (like Mike Cammalleri)

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Everyone remembers how Mike Cammalleri was traded from the Canadiens, right? Hint for those who may have forgotten: it was during a game in 2012.

Seeing a player traded mid-game is always spectacular. And last night, it happened again.

Jakob Pelletier, the young Quebec player from the Calgary Flames, did not finish his team’s game. The reason is simple: his GM traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers in the meantime.

Pelletier is that player who was “humiliated” by Darryl Sutter early in his career. He is the player who has often been linked to several teams – including the Canadiens – in the past. He is the player who went through waivers earlier this year.

So this is the player who will get a fresh start. And that’s great for him.

He is part of a big trade. The Flames have given up Pelletier, a second-round pick in 2025, a seventh-round pick in 2028, and Andrei Kuzmenko. The latter will join his colleague Matvei Michkov, who didn’t exactly have a good game last night.

And in return, Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost are heading to Alberta. These are two good young players making their way to Calgary, a team that has agreed to take on salary to make this happen.

One might wonder how eager the Flyers of Daniel Brière were to move. Because like Marc-Olivier Beaudoin, I’m not sure what Philly gets out of this.

Was it time to get the guys out of the locker room? Who knows.

Returning to Pelletier, it will be interesting to see if a change of scenery allows him to establish himself in the NHL and become the player the Flames believed he could be in the past. He was drafted 26th overall in 2019, after all.

Because if that’s the case and he shines in Pennsylvania, Daniel Brière will rub his hands in satisfaction.


extension

– One wonders how this transaction will affect the Flames, who must send a first-round pick to the Canadiens as part of the Sean Monahan transaction. To be continued…

(Credit: NHL.com)
