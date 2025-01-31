Top-5: John Tortorella yells after Matvei Michkov and benches him in the third period

Top-5: John Tortorella yells after Matvei Michkov and benches him in the third periodRaphael Simard
Another goal for Alex Ovechkin and another shutout for Marc-Andre Fleury were just some of the notable moments from Thursday’s 10-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/hxjoq4jFPo pic.twitter.com/F1hJRoe8av
The Russian has not recorded a point in his last six games. And his defensive play hasn’t been noteworthy either. Yesterday, after a missed coverage following the Islanders’ first goal, John Tortorella did not hesitate to send a message to his young forward.
It appears Torts has benched Matvei Michkov for the rest of the game. Hasn’t played since the 10 minute mark in the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/XmOEDjJ6mT
The Islanders ultimately won 3-0, and after a pretty tough start to the season for Patrick Roy’s group, things are gradually looking up.
#Isles win their 6th in a row!
Who won the trade, in your opinion? Let’s not forget that the Canadiens possibly have the Flames’ pick in the next draft… We might need to bring Tankathon back soon.
2. Matt Coronato’s hat trick in a Flames victory
The @NHLFlames pick up two points! pic.twitter.com/GJPWAOBbxp
Matt Coronato gets his hatty! pic.twitter.com/fBmcs76yM2
Jacob Trouba lays TWO big hits on Nazem Kadri in the same shift and Naz finally has enough pic.twitter.com/ZalXzxqxHa
THE BIRTHDAY BOY THOMAS CHABOT WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR OTTAWA pic.twitter.com/qg3pdwMN7x
OVECHKIN ON THE POWER PLAY FOR CAREER GOAL 8⃣7⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/mdNXNMAB5i
STROME TIES IT pic.twitter.com/QiCZQCkh9f
POV: Tomas Hertl extends his point streak and hits a big celebration right in front of you https://t.co/HUeWoiURiD pic.twitter.com/1iEptk8jlU
On the Jackets’ side, Cole Sillinger played the hero.
COLE SILLINGER. OT HERO!!
The @BlueJacketsNHL get the win in @Energizer overtime and come away with the extra point! pic.twitter.com/p0UD3zUqZD
Mikko Rantanen first goal as a Hurricane!
(via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/TGF3WTYqIe
PYOTR KOCHETKOV SETTING UP HIS OWN HIGHLIGHT REEL SAVES!
Gotta respect the grind pic.twitter.com/fXBxDhD3N7
Ryan Suzuki, Nick’s brother, played his first game in the NHL.
Overtime
– What a save!
RITTICH ROBBERY! https://t.co/hfNdOlNHOU pic.twitter.com/P94K9eLhkm
– Important milestones.
Keep on climbin’
Congrats, Heddy! pic.twitter.com/3PZZGqbdzf
900 NHL games for Bogo!!
Congratulations, Zach #mnwild x @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/9OR8EA6bdP
An impressive road to 500 games pic.twitter.com/aVhaY938UC
CMac hits 5⃣0⃣0⃣
Congrats, @CMcAvoy44!#NHLBruins | @dunkindonuts pic.twitter.com/vqZcQhScWj
– Well done.
First NHL game
First NHL goal
Parker Ford’s family and friends absolutely loved it. pic.twitter.com/wXwsGT1lzf
– Looks good on him.
John Klingberg: Edmonton Oiler
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/34IuZxnEiH
– The top scorers from last night.
– Four games on the schedule tonight.