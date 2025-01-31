Top-5: John Tortorella yells after Matvei Michkov and benches him in the third period

Credit: Last night, 20 teams were in action. And the action did not disappoint. Here are the results and highlights: Another goal for Alex Ovechkin and another shutout for Marc-Andre Fleury were just some of the notable moments from Thursday's 10-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/hxjoq4jFPo pic.twitter.com/F1hJRoe8av — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2025 1. John Tortorella yells […]

1. John Tortorella yells at Matvei Michkov and benches him in the third period

Last night, 20 teams were in action.And the action did not disappoint.Here are the results and highlights:While Ivan Demidov is shining in the KHL, things are going a bit less well for Matvei Michkov in the NHL.

The Russian has not recorded a point in his last six games. And his defensive play hasn’t been noteworthy either. Yesterday, after a missed coverage following the Islanders’ first goal, John Tortorella did not hesitate to send a message to his young forward.

It appears Torts has benched Matvei Michkov for the rest of the game. Hasn’t played since the 10 minute mark in the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/XmOEDjJ6mT — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) January 31, 2025

After yelling at him, he benched him for the remainder of the game. His last presence on the ice was at 9:58 in the second period. Ouch!

The Islanders ultimately won 3-0, and after a pretty tough start to the season for Patrick Roy’s group, things are gradually looking up.

#Isles win their 6th in a row! — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 31, 2025

This is their sixth consecutive victory.The Flyers also made a move after the game. They sent Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost to Calgary in exchange for a second-round pick, a seventh-round pick, Jakob Pelletier, and Andrei Kuzmenko, who reunites with Michkov.

Who won the trade, in your opinion? Let’s not forget that the Canadiens possibly have the Flames’ pick in the next draft… We might need to bring Tankathon back soon.

2. Matt Coronato’s hat trick in a Flames victory

Matt Coronato gets his hatty! pic.twitter.com/fBmcs76yM2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 31, 2025

Jacob Trouba lays TWO big hits on Nazem Kadri in the same shift and Naz finally has enough pic.twitter.com/ZalXzxqxHa — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 31, 2025

3. The Senators win a tightly contested game in overtime

THE BIRTHDAY BOY THOMAS CHABOT WINS IT IN OVERTIME FOR OTTAWA pic.twitter.com/qg3pdwMN7x — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 31, 2025

OVECHKIN ON THE POWER PLAY FOR CAREER GOAL 8⃣7⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/mdNXNMAB5i — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 31, 2025

STROME TIES IT pic.twitter.com/QiCZQCkh9f — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 31, 2025

4. An 11th consecutive game with a point for Tomas Hertl

POV: Tomas Hertl extends his point streak and hits a big celebration right in front of you https://t.co/HUeWoiURiD pic.twitter.com/1iEptk8jlU — NHL (@NHL) January 31, 2025

Speaking of the Flames, they won yesterday.Victory of 4-1 against the Anaheim Ducks.In the victory, the big hero was Matt Coronato.He scored a hat trick.Nazem Kadri did not have the most glorious evening.In addition to not scoring any points, he was manhandled by Jacob Trouba on this sequence.The Senators are really on a roll and for the first time in a long time, playoff hockey in the Canadian capital is more than a possibility.Yesterday, Ottawa defeated the Washington Capitals in overtime thanks to this goal from Thomas Chabot.Washington must be happy with the point earned, as they were down by two goals in the third period.First, Alex Ovechkin scored his 876th goal. He is now just 18 goals away from Wayne Gretzky.And Dylan Strome sent everyone to overtime a little later.With this victory, Ottawa, which scored two goals during the same penalty kill , is well established in third place in the Atlantic with 58 points, one more than the Lightning.In Vegas, the Golden Knights could have helped the Canadiens in their playoff quest by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets.Mission unaccomplished for Vegas, who let it slip away in overtime.Despite everything, in the loss, Tomas Hertl scored a goal and extended his point streak to 11 games.

On the Jackets’ side, Cole Sillinger played the hero.

COLE SILLINGER. OT HERO!! The @BlueJacketsNHL get the win in @Energizer overtime and come away with the extra point! pic.twitter.com/p0UD3zUqZD — NHL (@NHL) January 31, 2025

5. A first goal with the Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen

PYOTR KOCHETKOV SETTING UP HIS OWN HIGHLIGHT REEL SAVES! Gotta respect the grind pic.twitter.com/fXBxDhD3N7 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 31, 2025

He scored the game-winning goal in overtime.At the time of writing this, Columbus is in the playoffs.The team has one more point than Boston, with two games in hand, however.Mikko Rantanen and the Hurricanes welcomed the Blackhawks last night and in his third game with the team, Rantanen finally found the back of the net.He helped his team win the game 3-2.The Finn was not the only contributor to this win.Indeed, goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made this save.He finished the game with 18 saves on 20 shots.

Ryan Suzuki, Nick’s brother, played his first game in the NHL.

Overtime

He was blanked on the scoresheet.

– What a save!

– Important milestones.

Keep on climbin’ Congrats, Heddy! pic.twitter.com/3PZZGqbdzf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 31, 2025

An impressive road to 500 games pic.twitter.com/aVhaY938UC — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 31, 2025

– Well done.

First NHL game

First NHL goal Parker Ford’s family and friends absolutely loved it. pic.twitter.com/wXwsGT1lzf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 31, 2025

– Looks good on him.

– The top scorers from last night.

– Four games on the schedule tonight.