David Pagnotta: Kent Hughes is looking to make a trade involving Dach / Newhook / Laine

The Canadiens have lost their last four games but are still very much in the race for a playoff spot.

However, with Guhle’s long-term injury, it can be said that the coming months could be tougher – especially defensively.

Yesterday, Pierre LeBrun said not to expect Kent Hughes to panic to replace Guhle. But the informant also stated that the GM might be interested in the idea of acquiring a defender who can help the Canadiens now and in the long term.

In a recent segment of The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta confirmed LeBrun’s information… but approached it with a slightly different angle.

He (Hughes) wants to add a player of that caliber in terms of age and potential to his roster. He will seek to make those kinds of additions. – David Pagnotta

On this edition of “The Latest” presented by @CCMHockey, we dive into last night’s #Flames & #LetsGoFlyers trade. @KatePettersen_ and I then tackle the Brandt Clarke noise & what #GoKingsGo are trying really to add, what the #GoHabsGo are cooking, and the new CBA cap projections pic.twitter.com/zxpaitc3Qw — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 31, 2025

The informant claims that Kent Hughes wants to make a deal similar to Dach / Newhook / Laine:Pagnotta continues, stating that if Hughes is unable to make such a deal by March 7, the Canadiens GM might make moves around the draft:

If we go by Pagnotta’s words, Kent Hughes is active.

Last week, Jeff Gorton said during his appearance on The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test that the Canadiens are considering improving the team because the players deserve it.

Is that still the way the management thinks… or has Kaiden Guhle’s injury really changed the game?

It’s worth noting that, according to Pagnotta, there is still a possibility of seeing some players leave before the trade deadline.

He mentioned the names of Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak, David Savard, and Joel Armia, four guys whose contracts will expire at the end of the current season.

All of this means it’s hard to see clearly into Kent Hughes’s strategy right now.

However, it is still interesting to know that the Canadiens GM is looking to improve his club given the recent failures on the ice.

I imagine that the big month the Canadiens experienced has changed expectations…

