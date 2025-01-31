David Pagnotta: Kent Hughes is looking to make a trade involving Dach / Newhook / Laine

David Pagnotta: Kent Hughes is looking to make a trade involving Dach / Newhook / LaineMarc-Olivier Cook
However, with Guhle’s long-term injury, it can be said that the coming months could be tougher – especially defensively.
In a recent segment of The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta confirmed LeBrun’s information… but approached it with a slightly different angle.
He (Hughes) wants to add a player of that caliber in terms of age and potential to his roster. He will seek to make those kinds of additions. – David Pagnotta
On this edition of “The Latest” presented by @CCMHockey, we dive into last night’s #Flames & #LetsGoFlyers trade. @KatePettersen_ and I then tackle the Brandt Clarke noise & what #GoKingsGo are trying really to add, what the #GoHabsGo are cooking, and the new CBA cap projections pic.twitter.com/zxpaitc3Qw
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 31, 2025
If we go by Pagnotta’s words, Kent Hughes is active.
Last week, Jeff Gorton said during his appearance on The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test that the Canadiens are considering improving the team because the players deserve it.
Is that still the way the management thinks… or has Kaiden Guhle’s injury really changed the game?
It’s worth noting that, according to Pagnotta, there is still a possibility of seeing some players leave before the trade deadline.
All of this means it’s hard to see clearly into Kent Hughes’s strategy right now.
I imagine that the big month the Canadiens experienced has changed expectations…
Real concern for (some) Canadian teams moving forward: a $113.5 million USD salary cap in 2027-28 equates to $163.2 million spending in Canadian dollars based on today’s rate.
How will those teams find a way to significantly generate new revenue to match the increase?
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 31, 2025
They come in a pair pic.twitter.com/BKZBYMiviz
— Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 31, 2025
– Miro Heiskanen will meet with a specialist on Monday.
Miro Heiskanen to see specialist Monday. Spoke with Stars GM Jim Nill on Friday about the injured star blue-liner https://t.co/UdWtdwN1G9
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 31, 2025
The case is complicating. https://t.co/hPpU5JGaPm
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 31, 2025