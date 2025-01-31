CH vs Sens in Quebec: All tickets are already sold out

The Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators will face off in Quebec on September 30.The two teams will compete for victory in a preseason game.

That being said, tickets for the match went on sale this morning… And they have all already been sold. Even those in the boxes!

Already sold out for Canadiens vs Senators in Quebec!!! That’s a strong hockey market pic.twitter.com/TZeYrQc5eV — Jerome Landry (@JeromeLandry) January 31, 2025

We therefore expect the game to be presented in front of a full house of 18,259 spectators at the Videotron Centre in Quebec.There is likely to be a great atmosphere:

It had worked well during the Kings’ visit to Quebec last fall… Even if it had caused a stir for the reasons we know. #GovernmentSubsidy

17,334 spectators attended the first game against the Bruins (the match was presented on a Thursday), and for the Saturday game against the Panthers, there was talk of an attendance of 17,320 spectators.However, it is normal to see that ticket sales have been just as successful for the game between the Sens and the Habs because we are talking about two teams that play close to Quebec.

The Videotron Centre is not thousands of kilometers away from Montreal or Ottawa… And fans of both teams will be able to travel to attend the match.

Obviously, the goal is to fill the amphitheater to send a message to the National Hockey League.

We want people to show their interest to make it clear to the league’s decision-makers that it can work in a market like this. And in the context where tickets are already sold for the Habs vs Sens match, we are certainly satisfied on the organizers’ side.

Let us note in closing that it is reported in an article by Jessica Lapinski (Journal de Québec) that 5,000 tickets have already been sold for the Senators’ second match in Quebec (against the Devils).

When we compare this year’s ticket sales to those of last year, we are already at more than double after the same number of hours on sale. – Martin Tremblay

All tickets are sold for the game between the Senators and the Canadiens in Quebechttps://t.co/pgLirprqJd — Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) January 31, 2025

Martin Tremblay, the head of operations for Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group, claims that ticket sales are much better than last year for the visit of the Kings:

