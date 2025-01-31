CH vs Sens in Quebec: All tickets are already sold out

CH vs Sens in Quebec: All tickets are already sold outMarc-Olivier Cook
That being said, tickets for the match went on sale this morning… And they have all already been sold. Even those in the boxes!
Already sold out for Canadiens vs Senators in Quebec!!! That’s a strong hockey market pic.twitter.com/TZeYrQc5eV
— Jerome Landry (@JeromeLandry) January 31, 2025
It had worked well during the Kings’ visit to Quebec last fall… Even if it had caused a stir for the reasons we know. #GovernmentSubsidy
The Videotron Centre is not thousands of kilometers away from Montreal or Ottawa… And fans of both teams will be able to travel to attend the match.
We want people to show their interest to make it clear to the league’s decision-makers that it can work in a market like this. And in the context where tickets are already sold for the Habs vs Sens match, we are certainly satisfied on the organizers’ side.
Let us note in closing that it is reported in an article by Jessica Lapinski (Journal de Québec) that 5,000 tickets have already been sold for the Senators’ second match in Quebec (against the Devils).
When we compare this year’s ticket sales to those of last year, we are already at more than double after the same number of hours on sale. – Martin Tremblay
All tickets are sold for the game between the Senators and the Canadiens in Quebechttps://t.co/pgLirprqJd
— Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) January 31, 2025
In Brief
– It must be quite special.
“Being traded in the middle of a game, with adrenaline at its peak, is a bit overwhelming”https://t.co/jmQSslLpBH
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 31, 2025
– Absolutely.
The Habs must bounce back during the trip to Californiahttps://t.co/0MQ8U1VyOi
— RDS (@RDSca) January 31, 2025
– Great offer.
Gather your friends for a memorable evening at the Bell Centre!
Group tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo
— Canadiens Montreal (@CanadiensMTL) January 31, 2025
– Wow!
Future NHL first overall pick?
(via: @bradyfilms95) pic.twitter.com/0DSlmoyIRy
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 31, 2025